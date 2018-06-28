Colorado's class of 2019 is just getting started. Meet the commits in this feature from CUSportsNation.com. MORE: Buff Nation Message Board | Sign Up Link

Committed: June 24, 2018 The Austrian sensation was picking up several smaller division one scholarship offers before he attended a camp at Colorado, and he netted an offer from the Buffaloes. Two weeks later, the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Senn does not attend high school in the United States; he came to the country to attend college camps in hopes to land scholarship offers. He got his wish. Links Austrian lineman Valentin Senn joins Colorado's 2019 commit list

Senn's highlights

Committed: June 23, 2018 Wiley's recruitment blew up fast, as his first offer came from (you guessed it) the Colorado Buffaloes on May 24, and Oklahoma State and Washington State followed suit with scholarship offers on that day as well. Arizona State also offered Wiley, and he took an official visit to Oklahoma State, but the local Buffs won out for the Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle following an unofficial visit in June. Links 6-foot-6 offensive tackle Jake Wiley commits to Colorado Wiley grew up a fan of the CU Buffs

Wiley's highlights

Trujillo's highlights

Committed: May 1, 2018 Huffman-Dixon is Colorado's highest ranked commit since Jake Moretti in the class of 2017. Rivals.com lists the four-star recruit as the No. 159 overall recruit and the No. 14 overall receiver in the nation. Huffman-Dixon picked Colorado over the likes of Georgia, Oregon, and several other top end Power Five programs. Huffman-Dixon is listed as an athlete but will play wide receiver for Colorado. Links ANALYSIS: Buffaloes land a pair of southern California stars Colorado lands Rivals250 WR Braedin Huffman-Dixon Four-star WR Huffman-Dixon on CU: 'They're my No. 1'

Huffman-Dixon's highlights

Committed: March 14, 2018 The Buffs' coaching staff loves this young man. He's 6-foot, 200 pounds currently, and the staff envisions him bulking up and playing around the line of scrimmage as a Buff Backer in the 3-4 defense. Rivals.com's Nick Krueger calls Farrar "a decisive and hard hitter that is comfortable in space out in pass coverage." Farrar also holds offers from TCU and Oklahoma State. Links Farrar loved everything about Colorado Farrar commits to Colorado Farrar excited about Colorado offer

Farrar's highlights

Committed: February 1, 2018 Austin Johnson, aka Big Salsa, picked CU over Colorado State and Arizona State and landed an offer from Oklahoma State in early May. He ranks as the No. 18 offensive guard in the country. Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney calls Johnson "a physical lineman who doesn’t mind playing through the whistle. He’s also an athletic prospect who moves well and is great in the run game." Links Commitment going well for Austin Johnson Johnson discusses Colorado commitment Buffaloes land Austin Johnson

Johnson's highlights

Evans' highlights

Committed: December 12, 2017 Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian running back Joshia Davis became the Colorado Buffaloes' first verbal commit of the 2019 class when he pledged to CU back in December. The Buffs had been recruiting Davis for about a year and a half, and their efforts paid off with his commitment. Davis stands at 6-foot, 190-pounds and is ranked as a three-star recruit. Links Joshia Davis can't wait to be at Colorado

Davis' highlights