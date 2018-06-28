Meet the 2019 Colorado Football Commitments
Colorado's class of 2019 is just getting started. Meet the commits in this feature from CUSportsNation.com.
Committed: June 24, 2018
The Austrian sensation was picking up several smaller division one scholarship offers before he attended a camp at Colorado, and he netted an offer from the Buffaloes. Two weeks later, the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Senn does not attend high school in the United States; he came to the country to attend college camps in hopes to land scholarship offers. He got his wish.
Austrian lineman Valentin Senn joins Colorado's 2019 commit list
Senn's highlights
Committed: June 23, 2018
Wiley's recruitment blew up fast, as his first offer came from (you guessed it) the Colorado Buffaloes on May 24, and Oklahoma State and Washington State followed suit with scholarship offers on that day as well. Arizona State also offered Wiley, and he took an official visit to Oklahoma State, but the local Buffs won out for the Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle following an unofficial visit in June.
6-foot-6 offensive tackle Jake Wiley commits to Colorado
Wiley's highlights
Committed: May 2, 2018
It came down to Colorado and Oregon for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound recruit, and he took visits to both schools right before his decision. However, Colorado won out for the talented cornerback, and it was an impressive recruiting win. 6-foot-1 is a fantastic height for a lockdown corner, and the coaching staff has been telling Trujillo that he can be their next Isaiah Oliver.
ANALYSIS: Buffaloes land a pair of southern California stars
BOOM! Trujillo commits to Colorado
Trujillo had 'so much fun' at Colorado for official visit
Trujillo's highlights
Committed: May 1, 2018
Huffman-Dixon is Colorado's highest ranked commit since Jake Moretti in the class of 2017. Rivals.com lists the four-star recruit as the No. 159 overall recruit and the No. 14 overall receiver in the nation. Huffman-Dixon picked Colorado over the likes of Georgia, Oregon, and several other top end Power Five programs. Huffman-Dixon is listed as an athlete but will play wide receiver for Colorado.
ANALYSIS: Buffaloes land a pair of southern California stars
Colorado lands Rivals250 WR Braedin Huffman-Dixon
Huffman-Dixon's highlights
Committed: March 14, 2018
The Buffs' coaching staff loves this young man. He's 6-foot, 200 pounds currently, and the staff envisions him bulking up and playing around the line of scrimmage as a Buff Backer in the 3-4 defense. Rivals.com's Nick Krueger calls Farrar "a decisive and hard hitter that is comfortable in space out in pass coverage." Farrar also holds offers from TCU and Oklahoma State.
Farrar loved everything about Colorado
Farrar's highlights
Committed: February 1, 2018
Austin Johnson, aka Big Salsa, picked CU over Colorado State and Arizona State and landed an offer from Oklahoma State in early May. He ranks as the No. 18 offensive guard in the country. Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney calls Johnson "a physical lineman who doesn’t mind playing through the whistle. He’s also an athletic prospect who moves well and is great in the run game."
Commitment going well for Austin Johnson
Johnson discusses Colorado commitment
Johnson's highlights
Committed: January 15, 2018
Evans is without a doubt Colorado's cornerstone piece of the 2019 class. He originally committed to Arkansas but backed off that pledge after their coaching staff change. Not too long after committing to CU in January, the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, and Michigan offered Evans, but he's remained committed to the Buffs and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. Gorney calls Evans "one of the more talented quarterbacks in the 2019 class and he has a lot of opportunity to move even higher in the rankings."
Ty Evans recaps Colorado spring practice visit
Colorado QB commit Ty Evans landing major offers
Ty Evans commits: What does it mean for Colorado?
Evans' highlights
Committed: December 12, 2017
Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian running back Joshia Davis became the Colorado Buffaloes' first verbal commit of the 2019 class when he pledged to CU back in December. The Buffs had been recruiting Davis for about a year and a half, and their efforts paid off with his commitment. Davis stands at 6-foot, 190-pounds and is ranked as a three-star recruit.
