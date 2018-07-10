CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes keep adding to their defensive back group, dubbed the "Money Gang."

CU's past two commitments, which occurred in the last week and a half, are defensive backs, and the Buffs landed a new commit on Tuesday.

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln safety Don Chapman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.

"Colorado has a good program going on," Chapman said. "People are sleeping on them at the moment. Their DB unit has been putting [players into the NFL] more than some other schools. They're on the come-up right now."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety, who could also play cornerback at CU, spent the weekend in Boulder a couple weeks ago.

"It was pretty cool," he said. "My highlights were probably be the surroundings and the coaching staff. Everyone there is so friendly -- not just the people on the team and people on campus. The whole city was welcoming."

He greatly enjoyed spending time with head coach Mike MacIntyre and defensive back coaches ShaDon Brown and Ashley Ambrose.

Chapman is excited about playing under those three defensive back gurus.

"It's going to be great to have those three coaches," said Chapman. "Coach Mac really likes me. They like me at safety and corner and think I'm a very versatile player."

Chapman held nearly 20 offers in total. Some of his notable offers were from USC, Arizona, LSU, and San Diego State.