Palm Desert (Calif.) College of the Desert defensive end Datona Jackson officially visited Colorado back in June, and he admitted to CUSportsNation.com that he thought about pledging to the Buffs.

But Jackson held off on making a commitment as he wanted to see what other schools had to say before making a big life decision. The Buffaloes had been sitting in the driver's seat in Jackson's recruitment for the past few months.

The three-star JuCo prospect finally decided that CU was the best fit for him and committed to the Buffaloes on Friday night.

Jackson is commitment No. 20 for the Buffaloes and is the second defensive line commit, joining Na'im Rodman.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound recruit will come to Colorado as a junior with a redshirt year available. He also held offers from the likes of Boise State, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, and San Jose State.

So far this season, Jackson has recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Jackson will add to the Buffaloes' defensive line in 2019, coached by Kwahn Drake.

"I like coach Drake a lot," Jackson said in July. "He showed me his coaching background and what he comes from. Overall, I like him a lot."