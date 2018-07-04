CUSportsNation.com

Let's start with Corona (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt cornerback Jaylen Martin, who committed to the Buffs on June 29. Martin picked CU over the likes of Boston College, BYU, Oregon, Rutgers, Utah, Washington State, and others.

Martin's recruitment was pretty straight forward. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder had a strong spring landing new offers, but to our knowledge, Colorado is the only school that had offered him that he went out and visited. He officially visited CU during the weekend of June 8, and it took him a few weeks to commit. The vibe here was that Martin was hoping to land a few more offers before making his pledge, but Martin realized the opportunity in front of him and committed.

Moving on to Ranch Cucamonga (Calif.) cornerback Mark Perry. The finalists for him were Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Nevada, and Perry announced this while on campus at Colorado, which was an indication that he was narrowing thing down and was looking to make a decision soon. That he did, and Perry committed to CU on the 4th of July.

Perry was pretty interested in the Arizona schools, particularly Arizona, but the Buffs pushed hardest.

"They've always been good putting out DBs – safeties and corners – like Chidobe Awuzie and guys like that. So they're good," Perry said of Colorado.