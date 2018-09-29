A few days following his official visit to Colorado, Mountain View (Calif.) St. Francis athlete Maurice WIlmer made a pledge to the Buffaloes. He detailed his decision to commit with CUSportsNation.com.

"I picked Colorado because the school reminded me of my high school, and I really enjoyed the time I have spent at St. Francis. It gave me a home feel on my visit," Wilmer said. "Also the director of football academics Katie Bason really sealed the deal for me and my parents.

"I would say I’m a very self driven guy for my athletics and my school work, but she told me how she will be around us and watch and keep players in check if needed. That’s a very relieving feeling knowing that I will have someone to keep me in check on academics.

"Also, the coaching staff is really good and even better people, so I got comfortable with them fast. Lastly, the school and town spirit is incredible everywhere you walk off campus it’s about Boulder. It’s a beautiful thing."

Wilmer informed linebackers coach Ross Els, who has been the main recruiter of Wilmer, on Tuesday of the decision to commit.

"He was really excited and happy to hear that, and I told Coach MacIntyre on Thursday," Wilmer said. "He was really happy and excited like Coach Els to have me join and welcomed to me to the Herd."

Wilmer can play a handful of positions on defense and will likely come in and play inside linebacker for the Buffaloes.

"No I haven’t [played linebacker] but all of high school I’ve played all over -- strong safety, free safety, cornerback, running back, and wide receiver, so I’m a quick learner," said Wilmer. "The coaches know I never done it before; if they believe I will dominate there, then I will and try to do more than that."

Wilmer has a message to Colorado fans.



"I would like to say to the fans that the 'Cookie Monster' is coming to Boulder," said Wilmer. "It's my family nickname."