CUSportsNation.com

Saturday was a great day for Colorado, as they landed 2018 cornerback Mekhi Blackmon just a short time before they added Centennial (Colo.) offensive tackle Jake Wiley to its class of 2019.

"I would like to thank coach [Mike] MacIntyre] and coach [Klayton] Adams for seeing my potential to play at such a high level," Wiley said in his commitment tweet. "Thank you to every school who has recruited me to play for their program, but one stuck out the most."

And that school was the CU Buffs, which is the program that Wiley grew up a big fan of as a kid.

"My family and I have always been fans of CU, so having the ability to play so close to home and at a school I’ve grown up being a fan of is just awesome," Wiley said.

May 24 marked a big day for Wiley, as his first scholarship offer came in -- from Colorado. Then Oklahoma State and Washington State offered in the same day. Northern Colorado, UNLV, Arizona State, and Colorado State also offered Wiley a scholarship in the past month as his recruitment blew up fast.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound three-star recruit even took an official visit to Arizona State a couple of weeks ago.

On Saturday, Wiley took an unofficial visit to Colorado and ultimately put the Buffaloes over the edge.