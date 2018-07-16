Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Titus Toler announced his commitment to play football for the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday.

The 6-foot, 185-pound three-star safety previously told CUSportsNation.com that he had a top three schools list of Arizona State, Colorado, and Washington, with the latter two leading the pack. Toler was impressed with his official visit to Colorado in late-June, which ultimately led to his commitment.

"It was a full experience of being around the coaches and seeing college life and the city of Boulder more in-depth," Toler said of his CU visit. "The players and coaches had a lot of love for me. My dad went there and I know basically the whole coaching staff and a lot of alum. It was great to feel the love."

"My favorite part was getting to sit down and go over film with ShaDon Brown, the safeties coach. He showed me a lot, gave me pointers as far as reading the receivers and how to judge the ball. I really liked the tips he gave me. He's a really good coach and could prepare me for the next level."

Toler is the Buffaloes 12th commitment of the 2019 class, and the Buffs are on a serious hot streak of landing defensive back talent. With Toler's pledge, the Buffs' four most recent commits are all DB prospects in Jaylen Martin, Mark Perry, Don Chapman. and now Toler. Those four prospects join KJ Trujillo as CU's defensive backs commit.

Along with ASU and Washington, Toler also held offers from the likes of Boston College, California, Colorado State, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon State, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.

Rivals.com rates Toler as the No. 45 safety in the nation and as the No. 75 overall recruit in the state of California.

Toler's father, Robert Toler, played wide receiver for the Buffaloes in the late 90's. He caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons as a Buff.