BREAKING: Carl Jones commits to Colorado; discusses his pledge

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

ANALYSIS: What is Colorado getting in Carl Jones?

Bakersfield (Calif.) safety Carl Jones is the latest prospect to commit to the Colorado Buffaloes and is the 7th prospect to pledge to CU during the summer. Jones landed an offer from Colorado on May 24 and officially visited Colorado on the weekend of June 22.

When asked about choosing Colorado, Jones first spoke about academics, as academics are very important to him. Jones plans to major in electrical engineering at CU.

