San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic wide receiver Tarik Luckett announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, choosing CU over the likes of Arizona State, Colorado State, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, and several other Mountain West schools.

One month ago, Luckett informed CUSportsNation.com that he would be committing on September 13, the birthday of his late grandfather. And Luckett did just that -- picking from his final four schools list of Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, and Washington State.

Luckett has actually yet to visit Colorado but will be on campus this weekend for an official visit.

According to JSerra Catholic's Maxpreps page, Luckett has caught 10 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns to start the season.

In 2017, Luckett caught 53 passes for 923 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 11 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception on defense.

Colorado offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini just keeps on reloading his wide receiving corps. The additions of Luckett and Braedin Huffman-Dixon in the class of 2019 give CU a couple of talented playmakers.

"Coach Chev -- I talk to him probably about every day" Luckett told CUSportsNation.com in August. "He's always in contact with me. They're staying in contact with me and are trying to get me up there."

The Buffaloes graduate Kabion Ento, Juwann Winfree, and Jay MacIntyre after this season. The scholarship receivers that will remain on the team are Tony Brown, Laviska Shenault, KD Nixon, Jaylon Jackson, Maurice Bell, Daniel Arias, Dylan Thomas, and Dimitri Stanley.