CUSportsNation.com

Yuma (Ariz.) Arizona Western C.C. inside linebacker Jashua Allen announced his commitment to play for the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect picked the Buffaloes over Utah, Iowa State, Illinois, Houston, Arkansas, Washington State, and others.

In his commitment tweet, Allen thanked all of the other schools that had recruited him, mentioned how it was a dream of his to play D1 football, and thanked his family and friends before announcing his Buffs' commitment.

Allen took an official visit to Colorado during the weekend of June 8. He was offered by the Buffs in the spring; they were the second school to offer him.

CU offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini coached at Riverside C.C. several years back, which was the school Allen attended during the spring. Chiaverini extended the offer to Allen, and Allen said that it was "all unexpected."

Allen played running back in high school and was set on playing that position in college. At the start of his true freshman season in 2017, Allen strictly played running back but barely saw the field.

Allen made the smart choice to be open to playing other positions in the middle of the season, and his defensive coordinator at Riverside had him try out linebacker. It obviously paid off, as Allen is now getting scholarship offers from Pac-12 schools to play inside backer.

He plans to graduate in December and will have three years to play two.

Allen is Colorado's 18th commitment of the 2019 class.