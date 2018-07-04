CUSportsNation.com

Fireworks!

Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) defensive back Mark Perry announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes on the 4th of July.

Perry took an official visit to Colorado in late-June, and while on campus, he announced a top four of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Nevada.

"The hospitality of the trip, I enjoyed that a lot," Perry said about his CU official visit. "It was a really nice place, nothing like I expected. I think some people think of Colorado as country, but it was the opposite. I liked the scenery of the trip and how they set everything up. We went through academics and football. I really liked that."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has versatility to play all over the defensive backfield, which has the CU coaching staff fired up.

"They were telling me how if I went there, I could play corner, safety, and nickel," explained Perry. "They get DB's out [to the NFL]."

Perry is Colorado's 10th commitment of the 2019 class and second defensive back commitment, joining cornerback Jaylen Martin.

Perry is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 90 overall recruit in the state of California.

MORE: Buff Nation reacts to Perry's commitment