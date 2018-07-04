CUSportsNation.com

Mark Perry has committed to Colorado
Fireworks!
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) defensive back Mark Perry announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes on the 4th of July.
Perry took an official visit to Colorado in late-June, and while on campus, he announced a top four of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Nevada.
"The hospitality of the trip, I enjoyed that a lot," Perry said about his CU official visit. "It was a really nice place, nothing like I expected. I think some people think of Colorado as country, but it was the opposite. I liked the scenery of the trip and how they set everything up. We went through academics and football. I really liked that."
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has versatility to play all over the defensive backfield, which has the CU coaching staff fired up.
"They were telling me how if I went there, I could play corner, safety, and nickel," explained Perry. "They get DB's out [to the NFL]."
Perry is Colorado's 10th commitment of the 2019 class and second defensive back commitment, joining cornerback Jaylen Martin.
Perry is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 90 overall recruit in the state of California.