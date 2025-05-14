Colorado lands commitment from 2026 four-star TE Gavin Mueller

Tight end is one of the positions the Buffs have wanted to bolster under Deion Sanders, and Colorado took a big step forward in that area Wednesday. Four-star tight end Gavin Mueller is headed to Boulder after committing to CU on Wednesday afternoon in front of friends and family at South Elgin High School.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect, who has a 6-foot-11 wingspan, narrowed his options down to four schools this spring with the Buffs being joined by Wisconsin, LSU and Notre Dame on that list.

He visited three of the programs on that list, including an official visit to Boulder earlier this month, before coming to his decision and announcing the choice at his school on Wednesday.

The decision by Mueller represents a key recruiting victory for Colorado tight ends coach Brett Bartolone, who became a big part of the process since the Buffs offered in late February.

An April unofficial visit to Colorado put the Buffs in strong position, and Mueller quickly scheduled an official visit with the program a month later. The attentions showed to him by Sanders, Bartolone and the CU staff propelled the program in his recruitment as Wisconsin and LSU emerged as two top contenders.