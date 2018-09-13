Colorado originally offered Luckett back in early-March, as offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini dished out the good news to the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder.

"I was talking to Colorado and they came up to my school one time," Luckett told CUSportsNation.com's Mike Singer in March.. "A couple weeks later, their coach hit me up and said he really liked my film and everything. He told me to give him a call, and that's when they offered me."

Right away, Luckett thought highly of Chiaverini.

"He's a really, really nice guy. I really like him," Luckett said. "He's from California, played at Colorado, and went to the league. He said some things that I really liked to hear."

Luckett admitted at the time that he didn't know too much about Colorado but that would change over the course of the spring and summer.

Before Luckett landed the CU offer, the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, and Oregon State were recruiting him, but it seems like those schools cooled off on him.

On August 1, schools can start sending out "official" offer letters to prospects. The only four offer letters Luckett received were from Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, and Washington State.

So when it came down to a decision, those were the four schools he picked from.

"I'm focusing on the ones that have actually officially offered me," Luckett said in August. "Those four are the ones I'm really leaning on right now, because I know for a fact that I can attend that school."

Luckett decided his college commitment on September 13, which is the late he picked a couple of months prior to the announcement. It is the birthday of his late grandfather.

Luckett actually picked Colorado without having visited campus, but he will be in Boulder this weekend for his official visit.