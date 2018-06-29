The Buffs have added three star defensive back Jaylen Martin to its 2019 recruiting class.

Martin a Rivals.com three-star out of Corona, California committed to Colorado on Thursday, June 28 over schools such as Boston College, BYU, and Colorado State. Martin took his official visit in June.

Ashley Ambrose, who coaches the defensive backs at Colorado, built a strong relationship with Martin.

"He's a fun coach. He's laid back but he'll also push you and he loves the game of football," Martin said.

This story is developing, stay tuned for an interview with Martin.

Martin's recruitment timeline

June 29 - Colorado commitment

June 8 - Colorado official visit

June 3 - Offer from Hawaii

May 30 - Offer from Washington State

May 7 - Offer from Colorado

April 21 - Offer from Boston College

April 19 - Offer from Rutgers

September 30 - Offer from Utah

Related

Meet the 2019 Colorado Football Commitments

Talk about the commitment inside the Buff Nation Message Board