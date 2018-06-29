Colorado adds Jaylen Martin
The Buffs have added three star defensive back Jaylen Martin to its 2019 recruiting class.
Martin a Rivals.com three-star out of Corona, California committed to Colorado on Thursday, June 28 over schools such as Boston College, BYU, and Colorado State. Martin took his official visit in June.
Ashley Ambrose, who coaches the defensive backs at Colorado, built a strong relationship with Martin.
"He's a fun coach. He's laid back but he'll also push you and he loves the game of football," Martin said.
Martin's recruitment timeline
June 29 - Colorado commitment
June 8 - Colorado official visit
June 3 - Offer from Hawaii
May 30 - Offer from Washington State
May 7 - Offer from Colorado
April 21 - Offer from Boston College
April 19 - Offer from Rutgers
September 30 - Offer from Utah
After many discussions with my family, I will be continuing my football & educational career @ the University of Colorado #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/Ks2ymmUb2F— Jaylen Martin (@jaylenmartin24) June 29, 2018