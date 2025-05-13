Colorado's way-too-early depth chart projections: Offense

CU’s new additions will be vying for starting roles while competing with the returning group this summer as the staff eventually forms its rotations on both sides of the ball. Here’s a way-too-early depth chart of where things stand with the the team's 35 scholarship players on offense.

The Buffs have made 27 transfer additions this offseason, 12 of which play on the offensive side of the ball. Sanders addressed every position group on offense by adding at least one transfer to help replace the departures that took place after the season. Five offensive players left for the portal and eight Buffs went on to take their game to the NFL. Another summer commences with the Buffs rebuilding their roster through the portal, and Colorado currently ranks fifth in the Big 12 and 20th overall in the Rivals transfer portal rankings .

QB depth chart: Kaidon Salter | Julian Lewis | Ryan Staub

Colorado’s quarterback situation is one of the most intriguing storylines ahead of the 2025 season following the close of the Shedeur Sanders era in Boulder. Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis began their battle for QB1 this spring, and Lewis came out with the first-team offense during the team's spring game last month.

“That decision is kind of disciplinary,” Sanders said about what led to Lewis participating with the first team offense for the spring game. “... I don’t want to put [the quarterbacks] business in the street, but they got ways to go. They got to improve. They for to do some things. You guys are so used to [Shedeur] that you got to understand that these guys are different. They have different strengths and different qualities about themselves and we got to make sure we maximize their potential.”

Salter and Lewis bring different styles to Colorado’s offense with Salter providing a dual-threat option with his ability to use his legs while Lewis is a skilled passer as the 10th-ranked overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. Salter’s four years at the collegiate level make him more qualified to take on the starting role just based on experience. However, with a productive offseason, Lewis could make offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Sanders’ decision on who will be the new starter even more difficult.

As Sanders expressed following the spring game, he and the staff will take disciplinary action if a quarterback (or any player) isn’t abiding by the team’s regulations. If Salter has any slip-ups during the offseason or in season, Salter could very well lose his role as the starting quarterback.

Just based on the spring game, both quarterbacks executed evenly as Salter completed 11-of-19 passes for 79 yards with one interception and a 82.3 QB rating while Lewis completed 10 of his 18 passes for 63 yards, one touchdown and a 103.3 QB rating.