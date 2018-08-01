Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 21:43:50 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: What is Colorado getting in Na'im Rodman?

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

PROMOTION: Save 50% off first year of annual subscription

Xcbczla8qfoeuyzjqebr
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

THE COMMITMENT

This is an impressive get for the Buffaloes for a few different reasons. He's a really good looking recruit, and we'll get to that, but the fact that Colorado was able to reel him in this quickly was fantastic.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}