CUSportsNation.com

ANALYSIS: What is Colorado getting in Na'im Rodman?
THE COMMITMENT
This is an impressive get for the Buffaloes for a few different reasons. He's a really good looking recruit, and we'll get to that, but the fact that Colorado was able to reel him in this quickly was fantastic.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news