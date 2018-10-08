CUSportsNation.com

Late on Friday night, Palm Desert (Calif.) College of the Desert defensive end Datona Jackson announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound three-star prospect officially visited CU in June and admitted that he was close to committing to the Buffs after his visit. It took him awhile, but he eventually came to the decision to pledge to CU.

"The love they showed from the very beginning; they were the first to offer me," Jackson said about why he picked CU. "I appreciate the trust they put in me after my first season. I was still developing a lot. That's what really made [commit], even though I'm still picking up offers.