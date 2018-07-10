CUSportsNation.com

WATCH: Chapman reveals his commitment to Colorado
On Tuesday evening, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln safety Don Chapman announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound three-star prospect was live on KUSI news in San Diego to make the news known.
Click here to watch the full broadcast
MORE
ANALYSIS: Another defensive back commit; what is CU getting in Chapman?
#BREAKING - @TheHiveFootball's @don_chapman15 has verbally committed to @RunRalphieRun! pic.twitter.com/eZkFUnMf24— Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) July 11, 2018
July 11, 2018