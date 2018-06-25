Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-25 16:02:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Toler fresh off Colorado official visit; has top three schools

Vasugvofzoc7kg9bkz0c
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Titus Toler has visited Colorado before just for an unofficial visit.This past weekend, the Colorado coaching staff had Toler fly in for a weekend official...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}