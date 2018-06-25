CUSportsNation.com

Toler fresh off Colorado official visit; has top three schools
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Titus Toler has visited Colorado before just for an unofficial visit.This past weekend, the Colorado coaching staff had Toler fly in for a weekend official...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news