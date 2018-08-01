CUSportsNation.com

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive tackle Na'im Rodman committed to the Buffaloes on Wednesday evening, giving CU a pledge at a much needed position.

Rodman's commitment to the Buffs came together quickly, as he received a scholarship offer from the Buffs on July 19 and announced his commitment just 13 days later.

Rodman visited Colorado this past Sunday and saw that CU was the best place for him.

"Family atmosphere," Rodman said about why he chose Colorado. "I felt at home and like I belonged there. It's where I'm supposed to be."

Rodman held a few other Power Five conference offers, but he noted that Colorado State and Rice were his other finalists. Both schools were recruiting him hard.