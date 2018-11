*** Coaching Rumor Mill Thread (11/18 Mike MacIntyre Fired/Early List of Names) ***

Early list of potential candidates

OFFICIAL: Colorado announces MacIntyre is out as Buffs' head coach

Buff commits react to MacIntyre news

Colorado has fired Mike MacIntyre as head coach. Our staff will be updating you with the latest information as it comes in. Here is an early list of potential candidates (Click here)

Last updated at 11:30 a.m. MST