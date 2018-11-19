Colorado announced on Sunday, November 18 that Mike MacIntyre has been fired as the Buffaloes' head coach. Where do the Buffs turn from here? CUSportsNation.com goes in-depth on the popular potential candidates for the job.

Who is he? The 57-year-old has led Fresno to a couple of strong seasons in his two years as their coach. Tedford, who is a Lynwood, California native, was an offensive coach for Fresno in the mid-90s, coached at Oregon as an OC/QB coach from '98-'01, and was Cal's head coach from '02-'12. He won a conference title in 2006 at Cal and posted an 82-57 record with the Bears. He is 6-3 in bowl games.

Why him? He's on basically everyone's early list for Colorado. He has a wealth of head coaching experience and just wins wherever he goes. He's not a sexy hire, but he'd be a safe one for the Buffaloes. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that Colorado AD Rick George "wants a recognizable name with previous head-coaching experience" and Tedford fits that description. Tedford is an underrated offensive mind and would be a solid land for Colorado.