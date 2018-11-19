Colorado Football Head Coach Hot Board, v1.0
Colorado announced on Sunday, November 18 that Mike MacIntyre has been fired as the Buffaloes' head coach. Where do the Buffs turn from here? CUSportsNation.com goes in-depth on the popular potential candidates for the job.
(List below is in no particular order)
Jeff Tedford - Fresno State Head Coach
Who is he? The 57-year-old has led Fresno to a couple of strong seasons in his two years as their coach. Tedford, who is a Lynwood, California native, was an offensive coach for Fresno in the mid-90s, coached at Oregon as an OC/QB coach from '98-'01, and was Cal's head coach from '02-'12. He won a conference title in 2006 at Cal and posted an 82-57 record with the Bears. He is 6-3 in bowl games.
Why him? He's on basically everyone's early list for Colorado. He has a wealth of head coaching experience and just wins wherever he goes. He's not a sexy hire, but he'd be a safe one for the Buffaloes. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that Colorado AD Rick George "wants a recognizable name with previous head-coaching experience" and Tedford fits that description. Tedford is an underrated offensive mind and would be a solid land for Colorado.
Jim Leavitt - Oregon Defensive Coordinator
