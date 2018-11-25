CUSportsNation.com

Will Colorado go with a defensive minded head coach rather than an up and coming coach with an offensive background? Could Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake be a target for the Buffaloes? Check out the Colorado Coaching Rumor Mill .

Who is he? Lake has served as Washington's secondaries coach since 2014 and added the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2015. Lake coached at Boise State before following Chris Petersen to UW. Before his time at Boise, Lake spent time in the NFL as a defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

Why him? I prefer a head coach with an offensive background, but I could get on board with Jimmy Lake. He's a Chris Petersen disciple who could bring a much different swagger compared to what Mike MacIntyre offered. Lake would bring one heck of an energy to CU on the recruiting front as well.

For more on well over a dozen candidates, read our Colorado Football Head Coach Hot Board, v1.0.

ALSO READ: Colorado Football Head Coaching Search Central