CUSportsNation.com

A couple of Colorado's defensive back commitments announced that they would pursue other options. KJ Trujillo and Don Chapman were committed for several months and were good looking recruits for the Buffs.

Junior college defensive end Datona Jackson decommitted, which was the least surprising news in the history of recruiting. He previously tweeted that he was opening up his recruitment, but was still committed (???) so the announcement of him decommitting was no surprise.

When a coaching change occurs, a school loses a few commitments. That is just natural. So far, three prospects decommitted from CU since the news of Mike MacIntyre's firing, bringing CU down to 17 verbal commitments in the 2019 class.

Thank you to the staff of the university of Colorado. They have amazing coaches in @CoachAmbrose33 and @Backendcoach12 I appreciate the opportunity that was given to me but I’ve decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment. Thank you believing in me. Much respect ✊🏾

Want to thank coach Mac, Chev, and Drake for being the first to recognize my talent in giving me the opportunity to play at a place like CU. After hearing the news I want to announce I am officially decommitting from CU @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @JuCoFootballACE

Colorado is in recruiting limbo, as the current commits and targets just wait to see what the Buffs do with their HC position and if the next staff keeps any of the current assistant coaches.

There are some commitments, like Joshia Davis and Austin Johnson, who are going to remain solid with CU no matter what. Typically, these are in-state prospects who grew up CU fans and want to play for the Buffs in any circumstance.

"It is sad to see the person who recruited me go, but I also didn't commit to a coach," Johnson said. "I committed to a school."



Then there are other Buffs' commits who are just in wait-and-see mode. Braedin Huffman-Dixon, Tarik Luckett, Mark Perry, and a handful of others are waiting it out. Some Buff commits are looking around at other schools too while CU is in coaching search mode.

"I wouldn’t say it’s going to change my commitment but I am for sure going to weigh all of my options," Perry said.

MORE: Colorado recruits react on Mike MacIntyre's firing