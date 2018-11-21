Ticker
Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting News: Shake up on commitment list

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
Colorado Football Head Coach Hot Board, v1.0

Three prospects decommit from Colorado

When a coaching change occurs, a school loses a few commitments. That is just natural. So far, three prospects decommitted from CU since the news of Mike MacIntyre's firing, bringing CU down to 17 verbal commitments in the 2019 class.

Junior college defensive end Datona Jackson decommitted, which was the least surprising news in the history of recruiting. He previously tweeted that he was opening up his recruitment, but was still committed (???) so the announcement of him decommitting was no surprise.

A couple of Colorado's defensive back commitments announced that they would pursue other options. KJ Trujillo and Don Chapman were committed for several months and were good looking recruits for the Buffs.

Others affirm they're solid with the Buffaloes

Colorado is in recruiting limbo, as the current commits and targets just wait to see what the Buffs do with their HC position and if the next staff keeps any of the current assistant coaches.

There are some commitments, like Joshia Davis and Austin Johnson, who are going to remain solid with CU no matter what. Typically, these are in-state prospects who grew up CU fans and want to play for the Buffs in any circumstance.

"It is sad to see the person who recruited me go, but I also didn't commit to a coach," Johnson said. "I committed to a school."

Then there are other Buffs' commits who are just in wait-and-see mode. Braedin Huffman-Dixon, Tarik Luckett, Mark Perry, and a handful of others are waiting it out. Some Buff commits are looking around at other schools too while CU is in coaching search mode.

"I wouldn’t say it’s going to change my commitment but I am for sure going to weigh all of my options," Perry said.

