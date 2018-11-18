CUSportsNation.com

The Buffs' athletic director discussed his thoughts on the coaching search to replace MacIntyre.

"I will immediately begin the process of seeking a new head coach," George said. "I want to move quickly, but I also want to be very thorough to ensure that we get this football team back to national prominence. In the days and weeks ahead, I will not be commenting on the search until we have identified a new coach. I would caution to people to not go to social media to where I'm at ... When you hear it from me, you'll know it's the accurate information."