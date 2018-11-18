10 Takeaways from Colorado AD Rick George's Press Conference
Colorado athletic director Rick George held a press conference on Sunday to discuss firing Mike MacIntyre as head football coach and what's to come for the Buffaloes in hiring its next coach. CUSportsNation.com gives 10 Takeaways from George's presser.
1. George has started the coaching search
The Buffs' athletic director discussed his thoughts on the coaching search to replace MacIntyre.
"I will immediately begin the process of seeking a new head coach," George said. "I want to move quickly, but I also want to be very thorough to ensure that we get this football team back to national prominence. In the days and weeks ahead, I will not be commenting on the search until we have identified a new coach. I would caution to people to not go to social media to where I'm at ... When you hear it from me, you'll know it's the accurate information."
