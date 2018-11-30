WHILE SUPPLIES LAST : Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

Sources have indicated to CUSportsNation.com and Rivals.com that Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker will become Colorado's next head coach, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Tucker's name picked up steam as this week continued, and CUSportsNation.com reported on Friday morning that Tucker had already interviewed for the CU opening. Tucker is coaching the Bulldogs against No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, and we expect Colorado to make the news official in the next 24-48 hours.

The 46-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native is an excellent pick up for the Buffaloes. He has extensive coaching experience under some big time coaches, including Nick Saban, Jim Tressel, and Kirby Smart. He spent nine years coaching in the NFL (2005-2014) and was the Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach in 2011.

In 2015, Tucker returned to the college ranks as Alabama's assistant head coach and defensive backs coach, but left for Georgia the following year to serve as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Stay tuned for more on this breaking news story.