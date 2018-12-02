WHILE SUPPLIES LAST : Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

Mel Tucker is not Colorado's head football coach... Yet.

Colorado SID David Plati released a statement on Saturday saying that Athletic Director Rick George had not offered anyone the job.

"He is still in the discussion and evaluation stages and won’t make a decision on a final candidate until early next week," Plati said.

CUSportsNation.com still stands by its original report late on Friday night that Tucker is expected to become Colorado's new football coach.

However, there is always a chance that Tucker could get cold feet or things could fall through somehow. These things happen (just look at the Tennessee search last year). But again, we're fully expecting Tucker to be named Colorado's head coach.

We could just say that Tucker is the "lead candidate." That'd be easy. But we have strong sources that indicate Tucker will be hired by Colorado.

Since the Friday night report by CUSportsNation.com and UGASports.com, the Georgia Rivals' site, ESPN also posted a similar report, that Tucker is expected to be CU's next coach. College Football Insider Bruce Feldman also tweeted the same.

Plati noted that George won't make a decision on a candidate until early this week. Well, it's Sunday. That's pretty early in the week. George and Colordo may make the announcement today, but it may come on Monday on Tuesday.

As for Tucker as a coach, the Buffaloes are getting a good one.

Per Georgiadogs.com, Tucker was part of a 2017 staff that led the Bulldogs to a record-tying 13 victories, first SEC championship since 2005, first appearance in the College Football Playoff, first appearance (and victory over Oklahoma) in the Rose Bowl CFP semi-final game, and first appearance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Georgia’s defense finished second in the SEC and 6th nationally in Scoring Defense (16.4 ppg), 2nd in the SEC and 6th nationally in Total Defense (294.9 ypg), and 2nd in the SEC in Rushing Defense.

This season, the Bulldogs came into Saturday's SEC Championship game No. 13 in the nation in yards per game allowed (303.5). They were also No. 13 in the nation in defensive third down conversion percentage with opponents converting just 32% of third down tries.

Stay tuned to CUSportsNation.com for more developments.