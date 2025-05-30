Big 12 Spotlight: Five programs that need a big June

Keisean Henderson

Advertisement

BAYLOR

London Smith (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Baylor slides just inside the top 50 nationally which is not a great place to be since the Bears have just seven commitments. But there are some superstars in the group led by four-star receiver London Smith and four-star running back Ryelan Morris, although Stanford and others are trying to flip him. June could be instrumental in ramping up this class as Baylor is expected to host a number of top targets and the Bears could be leading for at least some of them. Baylor definitely leads right now for four-star receiver Jordan Clay and the Bears are moving up fast for four-star athlete Davian Groce. A whole host of other big-name, in-state standouts are visiting as well. June is maybe bigger for coach Dave Aranda than anybody else in the conference.

COLORADO

Jordan Clay

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is going to run his recruiting operation his own way and there are going to be some splashy surprises down the stretch. The Buffaloes have only two commitments so far in three-star defensive lineman Domato Peko Jr. and four-star tight end Gavin Mueller as May was big for Colorado. June will be even bigger. Four-star receiver Jordan Clay is expected early in the month as Colorado is working to beat Baylor and others for him. Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, who’s already made five commitments in this class, four-star defensive back Preston Ashley and others are expected later in the month. RELATED: Colorado's 2026 commitment list

HOUSTON

The June visit weekends will be huge for Houston as a lot of top prospects are coming in but nothing – absolutely nothing – is more important than keeping five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson in the class. The Spring (Texas) Legacy standout has been committed to the Cougars for more than a year, through a really poor offensive showing last season. It got a little more complicated this week when Henderson announced a visit to Florida State on June 9. Other big-time visit weekends are coming up as early June will be big with a bunch of SEC commits planning to visit and then a host of in-state prospects come in the weekend of June 12. For Houston, though, keeping Henderson is priority 1, 2 and 3. RELATED: Houston's 2026 commitment list

IOWA STATE

Jett Thomalla

Iowa State has been aggressive early in the recruiting cycle with 13 commitments but none are bigger than four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla and now keeping him will be a full-time job. The Omaha (Neb.) Millard South standout is visiting Alabama this weekend and that’s obviously huge as the Cyclones look to hang on. Another big target comes in mid-month as four-star tight end Ian Premer has Iowa State on top with Kansas, Notre Dame and others involved. Closing on him will be crucial. If Iowa State can keep Thomalla and maintain its lead for Premer, then June will be a huge win for the Cyclones.

UTAH

Jaxson Gates