CUSportsNation.com

Twitter reacts to Colorado's firing of Mike MacIntyre
OFFICIAL: Colorado announces MacIntyre is out as Buffs' head coach
Just filed: Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre has been fired, sources tell ESPN. The Buffs (5-6) have lost six straight games after finishing 5-7 a year ago. MacIntyre led Colorado to 10 wins and a Pac-12 championship game berth in 2016 while earning national coach of the year honors.— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 18, 2018
Colorado Buffaloes part ways with head football coach Mike MacIntyre, begin process of searching for replacement. Rick George: We need more consistency with having success on the football field.— Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs) November 18, 2018
“I want to thank Mike for six seasons of hard work and dedication to the program, both on and off the field,” AD Rick George said. “There’s no doubt that the 2016 season was magical, and it appeared we were headed back to taking our place among the nation’s elite.— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) November 18, 2018
Confirmation on ESPN report that #cubuffs head football coach Mike MacIntyre has been fired with 1 game to go in his sixth season. A team meeting has been called for 11 a.m. today.— Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 18, 2018
I know it’s a results-oriented business and the results haven’t been there for Mike MacIntyre lately, but IMO, #cubuffs fans ought to be grateful for him helping this program become competitive again. He’s a good coach and I have no doubt he’ll succeed in his next job.— Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 18, 2018
Though the relationship between Mike MacIntyre and Rick George improved lately, it had been sideways for the last few years. George recently rebuffed overtures from Vandy and I expect he will have wide latitude to pick someone with whom he is comfortable personally.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 18, 2018
Mike MacIntyre's firing is official. He will not coach this week at Cal, and an interim coach will he named. Colorado owes him $10.3 million, which can be offset if he obtains a job in the NFL or as a college head coach. Colorado will hire a search... https://t.co/EkGw0mmDa9— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 18, 2018
Mike MacIntyre has been a HC for nine seasons. He has two impressive 10-win seasons and seven losing seasons.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 18, 2018
Went 8-2 vs. Pac-12 in 2016 and 6-38 in the other five years at CU. https://t.co/ewBudYEbIq
After a six-game losing streak, Colorado has parted ways with Mike MacIntyre. pic.twitter.com/cZi8rnGzAz— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2018
Former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre by the Numbers— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) November 18, 2018
- 30-44 overall record at CU
- 14-39 mark in Conference games
- 10-2 in 2016, with No. 9 ranking
- $10.3 remaining on his contract, which runs through 2021
Thank you @CoachMikeMac for all you did for the @RunRalphieRun program! I appreciate all your efforts! #GoBuffs— Bobby Pesavento (@BobbyPesavento) November 18, 2018
MacIntyre was done after Wash State loss. Question repeated by multiple sources: How will it get better next yr? It would not. Was time to move on. Buffs outscored 82-10 in 2nd half of last 3 home games. They are 0-9 when trying to qualify for bowl game last two years. #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 18, 2018