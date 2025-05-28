Four-star OL Breck Kolojay looks back at Oklahoma, Colorado OVs

One of the most coveted offensive line recruits still on the board is in the thick of a massive official visit schedule.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Breck Kolojay has a trip to Ohio State on deck this weekend, but he already has a pair of such trips in the books.
The four-star kicked off his official visit slate in mid April, returning to Oklahoma for the second time this year. The Sooners have a shot to stay in the thick of this race.
"It was fantastic," Kolojay told Rivals. "Really my whole family got to go and we had a really good time. I got to watch some practice and their spring game. It was just a great visit overall.
"They told me I'm their number one guy on the interior and I'm a fit for their program. (Bill) Bedenbaugh has been there for 12 years and developed Creed Humphrey and all these guys and he says I fit right in with them."
The word, and placement on the recruiting board, impressed the Kolojay camp. It means that much more coming from such an experienced staff in Norman.
"I always try to stay humble through the process but it feels good," he said. "Coach Bedenbaugh is as real as it gets and will shoot you straight.
"They have a really good plan for me, they see me at center or guard."
Colorado, where the Kolojays are actually from, was able to get the family on campus going into the month of May for their official visit. Going home seemed like much less of a collegiate possibility before the time back in Boulder.
"Talking with Coach Prime, I related to him on a personal level," he said. "I saw him as like a coach, but not as Deion Sanders. I wanted to talk to him, ask the tough questions and see what he would say to me. He loved my mindset. I think Coach Prime is a really good guy, has been through a lot.
"I just want to see how they do this season, especially running the football. They haven't been able to, so for me that's big."
Just like at OU, there are plenty of IMG connections with the Buffs, particularly in the trenches. That of course resonated but so did the level of detail Sanders' staff went to with the small group of prep prospects being recruited.
"The best part was all the coaches giving us install and a test," Kolojay said. "We had to write everything up and I did mine in seconds...they did it different than many other official visits.
"I enjoyed hearing their plan for me and how they want to develop me, and I really like the new offensive line coach, Coach G (George Hegamin)."
The four-star recruit, top-20 among interior projections nationally, will continue his official visit slate with OSU this weekend before stops at Miami (June 6), Georgia (June 13) and Tennessee (June 20) ahead of the 2025 season.