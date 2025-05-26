Recruiting Rumor Mill: Pivotal weeks on deck for 2026 recruiting cycle

The 6-foot-3 safety from Frisco, Texas has upcoming visits with Penn State, Michigan, UCLA and Baylor.
Adam Gorney highlights Colorado's recent recruiting work as he assesses the top storylines in the Big 12.
Adam Gorney highlights the reaction from multiple Colorado visitors in his latest recruiting roundup.
Illinois four-star tight end Gavin Mueller spoke with Rivals about his commitment to Colorado.
The Buffs beat out Wisconsin, LSU and Notre Dame for the Illinois-based prospect.
