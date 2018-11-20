If Dino Babers would leave Syracuse to come to Colorado, I'd hope Rick George would hire him in a heartbeat. In my opinion, Babers is the most slam dunk coaching prospect that is on the "realistic" coaching lists out there. He has a wealth of coaching experience but still has a good age of 57. He has an offensive background, which I prefer in a head coach. He has experience coaching from all over the country, which would be great in how he'd build the rest of his staff as recruiters. Babers is great in the living room of recruits' homes. I don't think Babers would come to Colorado though. I think if he stays put at Syracuse, a bigger job than Colorado will open up for him. I mean, let's face it, Syracuse is a better team than Colorado and it could be considered a lateral move for him.