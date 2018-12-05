Colorado announced that it has hired former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker as its new head coach. Here's what you need to know about Tucker. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

CUSPORTSNATION.COM CONTENT

* What will Mel Tucker bring to Colorado? The Buffaloes have its 26th head football coach in Mel Tucker, the school announced today. Tucker, who is a 46-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native, spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia in Athens. Continue reading here * Current Colorado coaches that Mel Tucker should consider keeping -- New Colorado head coach Mel Tucker's staff will consist of a majority of new coaches. Heck, he may not even retain any of the current Buffs' staffers. But in our mind, here are a few coaches that Tucker should consider keeping in Boulder. Continue reading here * 5 things to know about Colorado head coach Mel Tucker -- Colorado's next head coach is coming from the Southeastern Conference, as Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker will be roaming the sidelines in Boulder, Colo. Check out five things to know about the Buffaloes' new head man. Continue reading here

COACHING TIMELINE

1997-1998 - Michigan State (Graduate Asst.) 1999 - Miami Ohio (Defensive backs) 2000 - LSU (Defensive backs) 2001-2003 - Ohio State (Defensive backs) 2004 - Ohio State (Co-Defensive coordinator) 2005-2007 - Cleveland Browns (Defensive backs) 2008 - Cleveland Browns (Defensive coordinator) 2009-2011 - Jacksonville Jaguars (Defensive coordinator | Interim head coach in 2011) 2012 - Jacksonville Jaguars (Defensive coordinator) 2013-2014 - Chicago Bears (Defensive coordinator) 2015 - Alabama (Defensive backs) 2016-2018 - Georgia (Defensive Coordinator/Defensive backs)

COLORADO'S ANNOUNCEMENT

BOULDER — Mel Tucker, who has spent the last three years as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at the University of Georgia, has been named the 26th full-time head football coach at the University of Colorado, athletic director Rick George announced Wednesday. George has proposed that CU's Board of Regents approve a five-year deal for Tucker worth $14.75 million of which the first-year salary would be $2.4 million and then increase by $275,000 annually, not including additional pay if any of several incentives in the contract are met. The Regents must approve Tucker's contract, which campus leaders hope to present for their consideration at their Dec. 12 special meeting in Denver. Tucker will begin work immediately and will not coach Georgia in the Sugar Bowl against Texas on New Year's Day. "Colorado has always been a place that I thought should be relevant in the national championship conversation year-in and year-out, because of its tradition and a seemingly endless list of what the school has to offer," Tucker said. "What we have to offer are some of the best facilities in the country, strong academics, and an amazing environment as a whole. Colorado should be a 'no excuse' program. There's absolutely no reason we can't achieve success at an extremely high level. "I can remember when Colorado was dominant with players like Kordell Stewart, Rashaan Salaam, Chris Hudson, Darian Hagan, Alfred Williams and others," Tucker continued. "Colorado always had difference makers and was very dynamic on both sides of the ball. That's the imprint instilled in my mind when it came to CU. My plan is to continue to restore that tradition and make sure that Colorado once again becomes an elite national program. There's not a better place in America to live, to coach and go to school." Continue reading here

