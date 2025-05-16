DB Jordan Deck reflects on eye-opening official visit to Colorado

Safety Jordan Deck has offers from over two dozen programs from around the country, but he is beginning to make some headway on the path towards a decision this spring.

Colorado hosted the high three-star prospect from Frisco, Texas on an official visit over the weekend setting the bar high for his other upcoming trips. Deck will make the trek to Penn State this weekend after moving up his previous June 6 official visit to Happy Valley in favor of a May trip.

Official visits to Michigan, UCLA and Baylor also await the 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back, but the Buffs did a good job of getting the visit process started in a positive way with his visit to Boulder.

Deck has had his eye on Deion Sanders' program for a while now, but CU entered the mix officially back in March when defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis offered the 2026 prospect to get the ball rolling with the Buffs.