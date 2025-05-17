Colorado targets Fla. OL Mark Holloway, official visit already set

There is a strong feel that Mark Holloway's recruitment was changed in the last week.

The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood offensive tackle earned an offer from Colorado and the Buffs look like a major contender right away.

An official visit has already been set.

"So they came to see me Tuesday and we talked for a long time just about football and life," Holloway said. "Then the next day we got on a call Coach (Gunnar) White said I know more than 95 percent of lineman that he recruits -- then he offered me on the phone and told me to set up an official visit for June 6-8th.

"I locked that in."

The rising-senior recruit will see Tulane this weekend and eventually East Carolina, but the Buff tender has created additional excitement in this emerging recruitment.

"It feels great," Holloway said. "Coach Gunnar is amazing.

"I can't wait to get up there on the 6th."

The emerging recruit helped the Spartans to a playoff berth in 2024.