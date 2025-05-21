Colorado, Florida impressing blue-chip LB Duyon Forkpa

The official visit slate for Duyon Forkpa is already underway.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout took in Colorado in early May and the Buffaloes immediately worked their way up his list of top contenders.

"It was amazing, I’m laughing just thinking about it," he said. "The best part was being able to sit down and talk ball with Coach (Andre') Hart.

"I got to talk so much ball with them. That's the biggest thing, to see how you're going to be coached and developed there."

The next trip up for Forkpa is right up I-75 to see the University of Florida once more. He was in Gainesville in December and the program has been on his mind ever since.

"We're in contact all the time," he said of Billy Napier's program. "I don't want to play for somebody if I don't really trust them or have a good relationship with them. So talking to Coach (Robert) Bala all the time, and actually getting to know who he is, and him getting to know who I am strengthens our relationship."

The time on campuses of late has reminded the blue-chip 'backer, who took home positional MVP honors at the RCS Atlanta stop on Sunday, that he has a lot of relationship-building ahead of him.



It heightens the importance of upcoming trips. Florida's official visit begins May 30, Florida State hosts him June 6 before Michigan June 13 and Cincinnati a week later.