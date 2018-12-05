Recapping the day: Colorado hires Mel Tucker
At 2:01 p.m. MT, the Colorado Buffaloes' Twitter account (@runralphierun) announced the news we've all been waiting for -- that Mel Tucker would be officially named head coach of the CU Buffs.
On Friday night, the first report of Tucker to Colorado came from CUSportsNation.com and UGASports.com, the Colorado and Georgia Rivals' affiliates. Since then, Colorado went through the background check process and final stages of dotting i's and crossing t's.
Interestingly enough, Tucker was in the air on his way to Boulder when CU announced the news. He will meet with the media at 10 a.m. Athletic Director Rick George and Chancellor Phil DiStefano will be a part of the presser as well.
Both George and Tucker did conduct interviews with Mark Johnson; check out those videos below.
CUSportsNation.com content
* What will Mel Tucker bring to Colorado? The Buffaloes have its 26th head football coach in Mel Tucker, the school announced today. Tucker, who is a 46-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native, spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia in Athens. Continue reading here
* Current Colorado coaches that Mel Tucker should consider keeping -- New Colorado head coach Mel Tucker's staff will consist of a majority of new coaches. Heck, he may not even retain any of the current Buffs' staffers. But in our mind, here are a few coaches that Tucker should consider keeping in Boulder. Continue reading here
* 5 things to know about Colorado head coach Mel Tucker -- Colorado's next head coach is coming from the Southeastern Conference, as Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker will be roaming the sidelines in Boulder, Colo. Check out five things to know about the Buffaloes' new head man. Continue reading here
* Mel Tucker hired as Colorado Head Football Coach -- Mel Tucker, who has spent the last three years as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at the University of Georgia, has been named the 26th full-time head football coach at the University of Colorado, athletic director Rick George announced Wednesday. Continue reading here
Social media reaction
Here are some of the top tweets from the day.
IT’S OFFICIAL! Welcome to Mel Tucker, the 26th head coach in CU history— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) December 5, 2018
Full story ➡ https://t.co/oQSBoPY1mz#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/k1QhfvSurb
Coach has landed! Welcome! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/av6B5pIApY— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) December 5, 2018
He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. Not to mention a mentor and a great man.— Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) December 5, 2018
me too. you guys are in great hands!— Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) December 5, 2018
A very warm welcome to the new Head Coach of @RunRalphieRun @Coach_mtucker. A defensive minded genius. I look forward to meeting you. Go Buffs!! pic.twitter.com/OxWDZDCYe6— Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) December 5, 2018
.@Coach_mtucker looking good 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/P0T754bS0O— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) December 6, 2018
Colorado hires Mel Tucker: What you need to know https://t.co/GJWop5ugMu— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) December 5, 2018
#cubuffs officially announce Mel Tucker as head football coach. 5-year deal worth $14.75 million of which the first-year salary would be $2.4 million and then increase by $275,000 annually, not including additional pay if any of several incentives in the contract are met.— Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 5, 2018
Pac-12 Networks will provide live coverage tomorrow morning of Colorado’s press conference, set to begin at 9 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. MT, to introduce new Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker.— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) December 5, 2018
@Coach_mtucker letsssssss Gooooooooo— Superstar Nixon (@KDN13_) December 5, 2018
#cubuffs coach Mel Tucker is the 7th head coach hired in the Pac-12 in the last 2 years. Here's how his contract compares to the others (based on reports I could find): pic.twitter.com/XPzxGCgnZI— Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 6, 2018
NEW: We will have @cubuffs' introductory press conference for new @RunRalphieRun head coach Mel Tucker tomorrow on us.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 5, 2018
Get all the details ahead of the presser. ⬇️https://t.co/C07BrbNbuX
Mel Tucker needs to strongly consider keeping Darrin Chiaverini. Here's why: https://t.co/Ky8aLIq0NY pic.twitter.com/fyTgsKsyCB— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) December 5, 2018
Mel Tucker becomes the 10TH Saban protege just from his days at Alabama who now has an FBS head coaching job, joining Billy Napier, Lane Kiffin, Mario Cristobal, Jeremy Pruitt, Kirby Smart, Jim McElwain, Major Applewhite, Mike Locksley and Geoff Collins. Amazing.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2018
Kirby Smart on Mel Tucker: “When I came to Georgia in December of 2015, one of my top priorities was to bring Mel Tucker in as defensive coordinator. He is an exceptional coach, coordinator and trusted friend...— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 5, 2018
What they're saying about Tucker...
Via CU press release
NICK SABAN --- University of Alabama Head Coach (2007-present)
“I’ve known Mel for well over 20 years and he is one of the brightest coaches in our profession. I think he will do an outstanding job as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. They are getting a guy with a great personality, who knows college football, works hard each and every day, and does it with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and positive energy.
KIRBY SMART --- University of Georgia Head Football Coach (2016-present)
“When I came to Georgia in December of 2015, one of my top priorities was to bring Mel Tucker in as defensive coordinator. He is an exceptional coach, coordinator and trusted friend. He has a great combination of college experience, time in the NFL and has been a remarkable mentor to our players. Mel has been one of the major influences in the success we have had and we will certainly miss him. But I look forward to following his career and the opportunity he has at Colorado.”
BARRY ALVAREZ --- Wisconsin Athletic Director (Tucker’s Head Coach, 1990-94)
“Mel was a part of my first recruiting class at Wisconsin and helped us turn the program around. He is an outstanding individual and a really good football person. His background, the people and the programs he has worked for and the success he’s been a part of is very impressive. He’s been successful at both the NFL and college level. He is truly a quality individual and the people at Colorado are going to love Mel.
ROMEO CRENNEL --- Houston Texans Defensive Coordinator / Cleveland Browns (2005-08)
“Congratulations to Mel Tucker and the Colorado Buffaloes on a fantastic hire. Mel is a great coach with a proven track record of success, but he’s also a tremendous person with a great family that will represent the university with nothing but class. I look forward to seeing the program he will build at Colorado and wish him the best of luck.”
JIM TRESSEL --- Ohio State Head Coach (2001-10)
“Mel Tucker is a special communicator, a family man, and a superb football coach. The Buffalo Football Family will thrive under Mel’s leadership. A man with high expectations for himself and his student-athletes, Colorado Football will enjoy a terrific recruiter, football strategist, and an “all-in” member of the community. (ALL GOOD WISHES, Coach Mel!”)
CHRIS FOWLER --- Colorado Alum (’86), ESPN College Football Personality (1990-present)
“Mel Tucker is a strong, inspired choice to lead the Buffs’ football program. I’ve spent a lot of time around the UGA program and have been impressed with his football savvy, communication skills, and recruiting talents. He has worked very hard for this opportunity and I believe he will seize it and succeed.”
JOEL KLATT --- Colorado Alum (’05), FOX Sports College Football Personality (2013-present)
“Coach Tucker is one of the most respected coaches in the industry with a long track record of success coaching with the best college football and the NFL have to offer. Beloved by his players, Coach Tucker has a rare ability to connect with and motivate today’s athlete. His defenses and teams have been some of the most successful, and more importantly, toughest teams in the sport. (Welcome to the Buff Family, coach!)
BRIAN IWUH --- Former Buff Linebacker (’05), Jacksonville Jaguar (2009)
“Mel was great, a very good coach, just a solid guy who tells it like it is. I enjoyed playing for Mel. He got along with all of us, everybody liked him and was fond of him. His big thing was, ‘scoop and score.’ He always wanted the defense to make an impact. Get after the ball, let’s score on defense.”
PAUL POSLUSZNY --- Penn State’s Two-Time Bednarik Award Winner, Former Jacksonville Jaguar
“I believe that Coach Tucker will absolutely make a great head coach, especially at the collegiate level. He has great command, presence, and he’s very influential. He’s very structured, detailed, and organized as well. I would have run through a brick wall if he asked me to.” (Posluszny was just the second player to win the Chuck Bednarik Award twice (2005-06), and also won the 2005 Butkus Award)