Mel Tucker after landing in Boulder Neill Woelk

At 2:01 p.m. MT, the Colorado Buffaloes' Twitter account (@runralphierun) announced the news we've all been waiting for -- that Mel Tucker would be officially named head coach of the CU Buffs. On Friday night, the first report of Tucker to Colorado came from CUSportsNation.com and UGASports.com, the Colorado and Georgia Rivals' affiliates. Since then, Colorado went through the background check process and final stages of dotting i's and crossing t's. Interestingly enough, Tucker was in the air on his way to Boulder when CU announced the news. He will meet with the media at 10 a.m. Athletic Director Rick George and Chancellor Phil DiStefano will be a part of the presser as well. Both George and Tucker did conduct interviews with Mark Johnson; check out those videos below.

CUSportsNation.com content

* What will Mel Tucker bring to Colorado? The Buffaloes have its 26th head football coach in Mel Tucker, the school announced today. Tucker, who is a 46-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native, spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia in Athens. Continue reading here * Current Colorado coaches that Mel Tucker should consider keeping -- New Colorado head coach Mel Tucker's staff will consist of a majority of new coaches. Heck, he may not even retain any of the current Buffs' staffers. But in our mind, here are a few coaches that Tucker should consider keeping in Boulder. Continue reading here * 5 things to know about Colorado head coach Mel Tucker -- Colorado's next head coach is coming from the Southeastern Conference, as Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker will be roaming the sidelines in Boulder, Colo. Check out five things to know about the Buffaloes' new head man. Continue reading here * Mel Tucker hired as Colorado Head Football Coach -- Mel Tucker, who has spent the last three years as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at the University of Georgia, has been named the 26th full-time head football coach at the University of Colorado, athletic director Rick George announced Wednesday. Continue reading here

Social media reaction

Here are some of the top tweets from the day.

He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. Not to mention a mentor and a great man. — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) December 5, 2018

me too. you guys are in great hands! — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) December 5, 2018

A very warm welcome to the new Head Coach of @RunRalphieRun @Coach_mtucker. A defensive minded genius. I look forward to meeting you. Go Buffs!! pic.twitter.com/OxWDZDCYe6 — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) December 5, 2018

#cubuffs officially announce Mel Tucker as head football coach. 5-year deal worth $14.75 million of which the first-year salary would be $2.4 million and then increase by $275,000 annually, not including additional pay if any of several incentives in the contract are met. — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 5, 2018

Pac-12 Networks will provide live coverage tomorrow morning of Colorado’s press conference, set to begin at 9 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. MT, to introduce new Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker. — CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) December 5, 2018

#cubuffs coach Mel Tucker is the 7th head coach hired in the Pac-12 in the last 2 years. Here's how his contract compares to the others (based on reports I could find): pic.twitter.com/XPzxGCgnZI — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 6, 2018

Mel Tucker becomes the 10TH Saban protege just from his days at Alabama who now has an FBS head coaching job, joining Billy Napier, Lane Kiffin, Mario Cristobal, Jeremy Pruitt, Kirby Smart, Jim McElwain, Major Applewhite, Mike Locksley and Geoff Collins. Amazing. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2018

Kirby Smart on Mel Tucker: “When I came to Georgia in December of 2015, one of my top priorities was to bring Mel Tucker in as defensive coordinator. He is an exceptional coach, coordinator and trusted friend... — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 5, 2018

What they're saying about Tucker...