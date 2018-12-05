CUSportsNation.com

5 things to know about Colorado head coach Mel Tucker
Colorado's new head coach is coming from the Southeastern Conference, as Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker will be roaming the sidelines in Boulder, Colo. Check out five things to know about the Buffaloes' new head man.
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!
1. He's under the Nick Saban coaching tree
Mel Tucker played for the Wisconsin Badgers in the early 90's as a defensive back and got his coaching career started in 1997 as a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban. He spent a year at LSU in 2000 as the Tigers' defensive backs coach under Saban, and once again coached with Saban in 2015. Saban is known for his strong defensive mind and ability to win championships, so it can only help if Saban's brilliance has rubbed off at all on Tucker.
2. Tucker has extensive NFL experience
Following the 2004 season in which Tucker was Ohio State's defensive coordinator, he spent nine years coaching in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns (2005-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009-2012), and Chicago Bears (2013-2014). He was under Romeo Crennel in Cleveland, under Jack Del Rio and Mike Mularkey in Jacksonville, and under Marc Trestman in Chicago.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news