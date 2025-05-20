Georgia WR commit Vance Spafford reflects on Colorado official visit

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Vance Spafford has been clear that he believes Georgia is the right fit for him, and that is why he committed to the Bulldogs back in early November. But, as a recruit, he has the opportunity to take visits to other programs, and he wants to make absolutely sure that Athens is home before signing with the program.

So, the 5-foot-10 receiver from Mission Viejo, California is in the midst of a string of visits that opened up with a trip to Boulder earlier this month. Colorado was the last program to offer Spafford back in March, and he has continued to build his bond with the staff since then.

So much so that he decided it would be best to use an official visit on a trip to see what the Buffs are about. The Rivals100 prospect came away from that experience with a positive outlook about Deion Sanders' program, and now the Buffs are part of the conversation as he assesses whether or not to flip his commitment from Georgia.