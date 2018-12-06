Mel Tucker's introductory press conference as Colorado's 26th head coach was about 40 minutes from start to finish. CUSportsNation.com breaks it down with 10 key quotes from the press conference. Check it out below! WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription! MORE -> Colorado hires Mel Tucker: What you need to know

1. Rick George accomplished what he set out to do

When George met with the media following Mike MacIntyre's firing to discuss the coaching search and introduce Kurt Roper as interim head coach, George discussed some things he would do in the search and what he'd look for in the Buffaloes' next head coach. George feels that in hiring Mel Tucker, he accomplished what he set out to do. "I said to you all two and a half weeks ago that I thought this was the best job in America," George said on Thursday morning. "I still believe that today, but what is most important is that I think we hired the best coach in America. I'm really excited about that. "When we started this process a little over two weeks ago, we said we were going to be thorough, which we were. We were going to be efficient, and we were going to hire the very best coach for the University of Colorado. And today, I'm very excited and thrilled to say that we hired the very best coach that we could for CU. "He's a perfect fit for our program; I'm excited about his ability to lead this program to greatness ... He's been a part of two national championships; that's where I aspire this program to be. Those are the expectations that we have for this program."

2. George loves that Tucker coached under Saban

Tucker coached at Michigan State, LSU, and Alabama -- all under Nick Saban, who is considered the greatest college football coach of all time. Rick George clearly loves that. "Nick Saban hired him three times," said George. "There's probably a reason for that, because (Tucker) is one of the best in the business... That speaks volumes." Added Tucker: "(Saban) is a mentor to me. He's been like a father-figure to me in the world of football. He gave me my first opportunity to coach in 1997 at Michigan State, and I'm forever indebted to him."

