Colorado's way-too-early depth chart: Defense

Tawfiq Byard running on the field during the Black & Gold spring game on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)

Despite not having Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter locking down his side of the field, Colorado's defense retained enough talent and added pieces that should keep the Buffs on their upward trajectory. Colorado went from the 131st-ranked total defense (453.3 yards per game) out of 134 FBS teams in 2023 to the 50th-best defense (351.9 yards per game) in 2024 under the watch of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. Entering his second year, Livingston is the highest paid assistant in Colorado football history and ranks as one of the highest-paid assistants in the Big 12 following his first year as a defensive coordinator. Having Livingston’s leadership in 2025 will be pivotal for the Buffs as the program tries to maintain its progress on that side of the ball while dealing with inevitable offseason turnover. Along with Hunter, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Shilo Sanders, LaVonta Bentley, Shane Cokes, BJ Green and Chidozie Nwankwo have moved on from the program to take their talents to the NFL. CU lost some key depth pieces to the transfer portal with Colton Hood, Savion Riley and Taje McCoy all deciding to continue their careers elsewhere. Kyeran Garcia, Malaki Murphy and Jaylen Wester also departed the program leaving head coach Deion Sanders and his staff to find a variety of defensive players to address the roster needs. The Buffs have allotted 71 out of 85 scholarships and 32 of those filled scholarships are being used by defensive players. Colorado added five freshmen from the 2025 class on defense and 11 new defensive transfers this offseason. Some groups on defense could use another transfer or two, but here is what the Buffs’ defensive depth could look like come fall.

Defensive line

Defensive line depth chart: Jaheim Oatis | Tawfiq Thomas | Taurean Carter Amari McNeill | Gavriel Lightfoot | Anquin Barnes Cokes and Nwankwo provided a veteran presence in the run game last season combining for 7 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Those two starting interior roles are up for grabs in 2025, and Jaheim Oatis (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) and Amari McNeill (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) are a sizable pairing to hold down their gaps on game day. Oatis dealt with his share of injuries at Alabama, including his shoulder, knee and ankle, but he looks ready for a fresh start after his role was minimized in 2024 due to the injuries. Oatis brings plenty of experience to Colorado, serving as a key piece in Alabama’s defensive line rotation in 2023 that helped carry it to the College Football Playoff. In 13 appearances, Oatis made 25 stops with half a sack and 2 pass breakups. He redshirted in 2024 after appearing in four games at the beginning of the season. As Oatis settles into a new defense, his size and skills make him a qualified candidate to take over on the inside. Fans were unable to gain a glimpse at Amari McNeill as he was not suited up for the Black & Gold spring game. However, his production at the end of the 2024 season certainly boosted his stock for the upcoming fall. McNeill stayed active in the Buffs’ rotation, but he put together his best game of his career in his first start of 2024 against Texas Tech. McNeill helped hold one of the best running backs in the Big 12, Tahj Brooks, to just 4.4 yards per carry and finished that Saturday in Lubbock with a career-high 9 total tackles, career-high 3 tackles for loss and a career-high 1.5 sacks. McNeill was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for the first time of his career following that performance. After the game with Texas Tech, McNeill started in the Buffs’ matchups against Utah and Kansas. However, he missed the last two games due to injury. McNeill has a high ceiling, and his experience and past production certainly warrants a starting role for the senior as he enters his third season with the Buffs. Tawfiq Thomas and Anquin Barnes ran with the first team offense as McNeill and Taurean Carter were unavailable for the spring game. Thomas had one QB hurry and a pass breakup while Gavriel Lightfoot recorded one tackle for zero gain.

Defensive end

Samuel Okunlola | Brandon Davis-Swain Arden Walker | Keaten Wade | Quency Wiggins Even though Green is no longer with the Buffs, the other starting defensive end Samuel Okunlola is returning to Colorado following an efficient season. Okunlola played in all 13 games with 10 starts and finished the season with 30 tackles, 8 quarterback hurries, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, three third-down stops, and one pass breakup. Okunlola was a consistent force for Colorado coming off the edge, and Okunlola is first in line to maintain a starting spot on the Buffs defensive line out of the Buffs' six current scholarship edge players. Arden Walker stayed active in the Buffs’ edge rotation last season as he participated in all 13 games with two starts against Oklahoma State and BYU in the Alamo Bowl. His 2024 season could be a great stepping stone for 2025 as he finished with 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and 4.5 sacks. Walker is now in his senior season and he has all the qualities of a well-rounded edge with his ability to get off blocks, penetrate the backfield and blow up plays. He looks to be a sufficient starter as he was running with the first-team defense during the spring game and recorded a sack for a loss of 13 yards. Walker will be able to fill the shoes of Green, who was an All-Big 12 Coaches First-Team defensive lineman.

Linebacker

Martavius French | Kylan Salter | Jeremiah Brown Reginald Hughes | Mantrez Walker Colorado’s linebacker room took the biggest hit with the departures of Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley. Both were key players on CU’s defense and now linebackers coach Andre’ Hart is working with an entirely new unit outside of Jeremiah Brown. Newcomers Martavius French (UTSA) and Reggie Hughes (Jacksonville State) were working with the Buffs’ first-team defense during the spring game. French made a statement with 4 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. Kaidon Salter’s brother, linebacker Kylan Salter (TCU), also made an impression during the spring game as he recorded 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and a sack. French was an anchor for the Roadrunners’ defense last season starting in 13 games and leading UTSA with 80 tackles while recording 17 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups and four QB hurries. French is well on his way to becoming CU’s new starting linebacker based on the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker’s efficiency at UTSA in 2024. Hughes is coming off his best season at Jacksonville State finishing with 82 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, which led to him being named a first team All-Conference USA as Jacksonville State won the C-USA championship in just its second year at the FBS level. Can French and Hughes replenish the one-two punch that Bentley and Hill-Green provided? French and Hughes have the experience, but we will see how their transition from Group of Five programs to Power 4 translates this fall.

Cornerback

CB DJ McKinney | Makari Vickers N Preston Hodge | Isaiah Hardge CB RJ Johnson | Teon Parks DJ McKinney is on track to be the Buffs’ new lockdown corner in 2025. Last season, McKinney worked opposite Hunter and each of them created difficult one-on-one matchups for the offense. McKinney ranked fourth in the Big 12 in pass deflections and passes defended in a season in which he posted 62 total tackles (third on the Buffs), 9 pass breakups, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and an interception. McKinney’s effectiveness and versatility led him to a Big 12 honorable mention nod at the position, and this season he could very well find himself on the Big 12 first team defense. Preston Hodge returning to Colorado was significant news this offseason as he served as the Swiss Army knife for the Buffs’ defense at nickel. His versatility provided Colorado with an additional weapon to round out a very talented secondary. Hodge has fantastic ball skills and really helps eliminate third-and-long situations as he recorded 33 total tackles, 7 pass breakups, 6 third down stops, 2 interceptions, one fourth-down stop and half a tackle for loss. Hodge will once again be a key part of Colorado’s defense and his health will be a significant priority. He missed the last four games of the 2024 season and his absence was felt on the field. RJ Johnson primarily played on special teams last season and was the player to earn the most special teams snaps (212) last season. During the spring game, he was working with the first-team defense and recorded 2 tackles. Colorado’s cornerback room has six scholarship players — including the addition of transfers Teon Parks and Makari Vickers. Vickers underwent heart surgery in March.

Safety

SS Tawfiq Byard | John Slaughter | Ben Finneseth FS Carter Stoutmire | Terrance Love | Antonio Branch USF transfer Tawfiq Byard was the talk of spring ball, and he showed precisely why he deserved the praise during the spring game. Byard recorded a pass breakup, 2 tackles and a quarterback hurry in the Black & Gold spring game. Fellow safety Carter Stoutmire called Byard one of the “smartest” players he’s ever been around during spring practice and his flashes throughout spring ball demonstrated how his football IQ translates on the field. Byard is projected to be a key piece in the Buffs’ secondary this season.