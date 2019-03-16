CUSportsNation.com

Steven Montez has been a key part of Colorado's offense for the past three seasons.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Montez stepped up when Sefo Liufau missed games due to injury, most notably when Montez lead the Buffs over Oregon in Autzen Stadium. He threw for 1,078 yards and nine touchdowns that season.

With Liufau graduated, Montez took the reigns of the starting job in 2017. He threw for 2,975 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, completing 60.5% of his passes. The Buffaloes finished with a 5-7 record.

This past season, Montez started once again for the Buffaloes, and not only did CU have an identical record at 5-7, Montez's stats were very similar. He completed 64.7% of his passes, threw 19 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and totaled 2,849 yards. Montez started all 12 games in both seasons.