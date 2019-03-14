Spring Ball Question: Who will fill in starting roles on defense?
On March 18, the Colorado Buffaloes begin their first spring football session under new head coach Mel Tucker. Leading up day one, CUSportsNation.com will post several various "spring ball questions" to discuss key topics leading into the practices.
Our question today is: Who will fill in starting roles on defense?
The Storyline
The Colorado Buffaloes lost six starters from the 2018 defense that finished No. 52 in the country in total defense. How Colorado will replace these starters will be a key storyline during spring and fall camp.
On the defensive line, the Buffs lose Javier Edwards and Israel Antwine, leaving a void at defensive end and nose tackle. At linebacker, inside 'backer Rick Gamboa and outside 'backer Drew Lewis have graduated. And CU's starting safeties from a year ago, Evan Worthington and Nick Fisher, have exhausted their eligibility.
In the 2019 recruiting class, Mel Tucker focused on the defensive side of the ball. Of CU's 26 signees, 16 of them play on the defensive side of the ball, and that does not include Joshka Gustav, a 2018 gray shirt recruit, and Jaunta'vius Johnson, a graduate transfer defensive lineman from Auburn who joined the team in January but left due to a family concern. He is expected to join the team this summer.
