Spring Ball Question: Who will emerge on Colorado's offensive line?
On March 18, the Colorado Buffaloes begin their first spring football session under new head coach Mel Tucker. Leading into day one, CUSportsNation.com will post several various "spring ball questions" to discuss key topics leading into the practices.
Our question today is: Who will emerge on Colorado's offensive line?
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
The Storyline
To put it bluntly, Colorado's offensive line was a disaster in 2018, especially in the horrendous seven game losing streak to end the season. The Buffaloes offense lost all rhythm in pass protection and run blocking, and while not all blame goes to the offensive line, a decent portion does.
Gone is Klayton Adams, who served as the CU offensive line coach under Mike MacIntyre.
Gone are veteran offensive linemen Aaron Haigler (27 career starts) and Josh Kaiser (15 career starts).
Enter Chris Kapilovic, who is Colorado's new offensive line coach. He came from North Carolina after seven seasons with the Tar Heels. He will look to revamp the CU line.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news