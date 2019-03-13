Spring Ball Question: Will Colorado's D-line take a step forward?
On March 18, the Colorado Buffaloes begin their first spring football session under new head coach Mel Tucker. Leading up day one, CUSportsNation.com will post several various "spring ball questions" to discuss key topics leading into the practices.
Our question today is: Will Colorado's defensive line take a step forward?
The Storyline
After a pretty weak rush defense in 2017, the Buffaloes took a step forward in 2018, finishing as the nation's 44th best rush defense, allowing 145.6 yards per game. It wasn't a fantastic year for Colorado defending the run, but an area they did improve in, after allowing 208 rushing yards per game in 2017.
The Buffs also did a decent job getting after the quarterback, finishing tied for No. 5 in the Pac-12 with 29 sacks on the year.
Can Colorado's defensive line take another step forward, or could they actually take a step back?
Colorado's starting unit of Mustafa Johnson, Israel Antwine, and Javier Edwards was strong, but two of those players are no longer on the team with Edwards graduating and Antwine transferring to Oklahoma State.
