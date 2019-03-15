CUSportsNation.com

After Phillip Lindsay graduated from Colorado after one of the greatest careers in CU running back history, the Buffs didn't have much behind him in terms of someone who could replace the void he left.

So Colorado went out and got a one year rental from Travon McMillian, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech. McMillian had a strong season in 2018, rushing for 1,009 yards and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

But with the lease up on McMillian, the Buffaloes have more concerns at the running back spot.