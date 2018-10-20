It's game day in Seattle, Washington. The Buffs face top-25 foe Washington in a pivotal Pac-12 matchup. CUSportsNation.com has you covered.

Who: Colorado vs Washington

When: 1:30 PM MT

Where: Seattle, Washington | Husky Stadium

How to watch: FOX (Stream)

How to listen: Click here

---

*** Access our live game chat all day by clicking here ***

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!