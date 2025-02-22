Buffs upset Baylor for second Big 12 win

Andrej Jakimovski (23) and RJ Smith (5) led the Buffs to their second win in conference play (Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Things didn’t come easy for Colorado on Saturday despite leading for most of the game, but a gritty performance from Tad Boyle’s group helped it prevail in the end. The Buffs survived a late Baylor run to pick up their second win in Big 12 play, this time in a 76-74 upset of Scott Drew’s ballclub. “We made that a little bit harder than we needed to down the stretch, there’s no doubt about that,” Boyle said postgame. “We made it interesting and it shouldn’t have been, so we’ve gotta learn from that. But I was proud of our guys’ fight and competitiveness.” It was an ugly start from both teams, as neither one could get anything going offensively early on. Colorado (11-16, 2-14 Big 12) once again struggled to get good looks against the athleticism of Baylor defensively and continued to turn the ball over while the Bears made just four of their first 20 shots.

In the meantime, Baylor (16-11, 8-8) survived for almost the entirety of the first 20 minutes on the back of its work on the offensive glass. Colorado held a slim lead throughout the majority of an ugly first half, but Baylor was able to stay attached with 10 second chance points off of 10 offensive rebounds. In the final 90 seconds of the opening half, Baylor took control with a little help from Colorado. The Buffs’ bench was called for a technical foul with 1:22 to go in the frame, allowing Langston Love to knock down two free throws that tied the game at 27. Norchad Omier then gave the Bears their first lead since the opening seconds with an easy bucket inside. Even a quick Andrej Jakimovski 3 couldn’t stem the momentum, as Love drilled a tough 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Baylor into the locker room with a 32-30 lead. “25% [shooting by Baylor] in that first half was fantastic,” Boyle said. “We shou;ld’ve been up 10 instead of down two, but we weren’t and we kept battling.” The Bears rode Omier at the start of the second half to the tune of three buckets that helped them stay in front. With 13 minutes to go, Robert Wright III and Jalen Celestine drilled back-to-back 3s to give Baylor a 48-42 lead and it looked like the talent gap was going to get the better of the Buffs once again. Like it did all game, Colorado continued to hang tough. The Buffs responded quickly with a 9-3 run over the next two minutes, tying the game at 51 on a Jakimovski 3 with just over 10 minutes to go.

Baylor's Jeremy Roach (3) was held to just 11 points against Colorado (Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)