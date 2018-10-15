Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 13:59:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado Buffaloes Football: Franke out for the year, injury updates

Zdxgxeqyouxqbxgc4cse
AP
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes lost 31-20 to USC last Saturday in a physical contest, and an unfortunate injury occurred to senior defensive lineman Jase Franke.Colorado feared that Franke tore his ACL, an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}