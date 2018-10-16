CUSportsNation.com

5 Takeaways from Mike MacIntyre's Tuesday Presser
Colorado head football coach Mike MacIntyre met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference. Here are five takeaways from the presser.
1. Buffs have able bodies if WR starters can't play
Heading into Colorado's pivotal top-25 battle with Washington on Saturday afternoon, the Buffs could be without some of their top playmakers on the perimeter.
Juwann Winfree has missed the past few games with an ankle injury, but he hopes to make his return. Jay MacIntyre (concussion) and Laviska Shenault (toe) were injured against the Trojans on Saturday night.
"Jay is in concussion protocol, and so we'll know as the week goes along on that," Buffs' head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "'Viska is day-to-day. We'll know day-to-day on that. It's up in the air on both of those guys."
MacIntyre feels good about the depth the Buffs have at receiver behind those guys.
"We have some other players who have done well," said MacIntyre. "Of course, Tony Brown has filled in and done well. He's a starter now. KD Nixon has played really well. Other guys who have done good are Jaylon Jackson, Dimitri Stanley, Donovan Lee, Kabion Ento -- all of those guys will play this week if those other guys can't go.
2. MacIntyre is impressed with his front seven
A big improvement from 2017 to 2018 and a reason why the Buffs have already matched their win total from a season ago is the improved play of the Buffaloes' defensive front seven.
"When we moved Nate [Landman] inside and able to play Drew [Lewis] outside, that helped us ... Davion Taylor keeps getting better and better on the outside," said MacIntyre. "We've been able to rotate D-linemen in there. They've played really well."
With Jase Franke out for the rest of the season, the Buffs will need a young defensive end to step up in the rotation.
"Terrance Lang will play more in the base rotation," said MacIntyre. "He plays in the nickel all of the time now. I feel good about the rotation and about the way those guys have been playing."
